Downtown Roanoke Inc. Shares Gift Ideas to Shop Local
Gift Guide showcases ideas and shops in downtown Roanoke
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Looking for that perfect gift for someone? Want to shop locally and support local businesses?
The DRI Gift Guide is your answer!
Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Downtown Roanoke Inc. joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the gift guide, why they decided to do a gift guide and what people need to know about shopping downtown.
For more information on their website here
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.