Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Downtown Roanoke Inc. Shares Gift Ideas to Shop Local

Gift Guide showcases ideas and shops in downtown Roanoke
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Looking for that perfect gift for someone? Want to shop locally and support local businesses?

The DRI Gift Guide is your answer!

Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Downtown Roanoke Inc. joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the gift guide, why they decided to do a gift guide and what people need to know about shopping downtown.

For more information on their website here

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
(File)
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
Chick-fil-a eyeing move
Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move
Old Givens Book Store, demolished after a fire Tuesday night.
Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport updates master plan, studies runway extension.
Airport updates master plan, studies runway extension across I-581

Latest News

Holiday Gift Ideas From Downtown Roanoke Inc.
Holiday Gift Ideas From Downtown Roanoke Inc.
Safe Driving Tips For Older Drivers
Safe Driving Tips For Older Drivers
school bus generic
WATCH LIVE: Roanoke City school leaders discuss transportation issues
Keeping Older Drivers Safe on the Road