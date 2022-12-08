Fincastle man convicted of assaulting law enforcement officer at Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A Fincastle man is one of three defendants convicted yesterday of felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Markus Maly, 48, of Fincastle, Virginia, was convicted of two counts of felony assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon and one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and related charges.

Peter J. Schwartz, 49, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania was convicted of four counts of felony assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon; interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding, and related charges.

Jeffrey Scott Brown, 56, of Santa Ana, California was convicted of one count of felony assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcements officers using a dangerous weapon and one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and related charges.

According to the government’s evidence, on Jan. 6, 2021, Schwartz and his wife Shelly Stallings, who pleaded guilty in August, traveled to Washington D.C. and were at the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building. While at the front of the police line around 2:28 pm, Schwartz threw a folding chair at officers, later claiming to a friend that he “started a riot” by “throwing the first chair.”

They say Schwartz then stole MPD duffle bags full of O.C. spray canisters, which he distributed to other members of the mob, including his wife, so that they could deploy them against the police. Wielding a large MK-46 canister and carrying a wooden tire thumper, Schwartz began indiscriminately spraying O.C. spray at any retreating police officers he could find.

The evidence shows around the same time, defendant Maly pushed through the crowd toward a group of police officers trying to escape up onto the inaugural stage and sprayed with his own O.C. canister.

They say Schwartz and Maly then followed officers up into the lower west terrace tunnel, where they were joined by defendant Brown and dozens of other rioters. As the crowd heaved against the makeshift police line, Jeffrey Brown received an O.C. spray canister that was passed from Schwartz to Maly to Brown. Brown tried to use it but couldn’t figure out the nozzle. He passed it back to Schwartz, who appears to have shown Brown how to use it and passed it back. Brown then dove towards the front of the police line, spraying them with yet more OC spray.

Sentencing has not been scheduled but is expected to take place in early 2023.

In the 22 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

