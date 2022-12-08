A Holiday Concert for the Human Family

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You’re invited to a special holiday concert that celebrates conversation across differences and reconciliation with the goal of bringing folks together from all walks of life around a common purpose to share and celebrate music and the message of togetherness.

The Rev. Marisa Sifontes, from the Episcopal Diocese of Southwestern Virginia, joins us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the event and what audiences can expect.

Audiences are invited into an intimate evening of music and storytelling with GRAMMY-nominated pianist and composer Kory Caudill and GRAMMY award-winning drummer, vocalist, and recording artist, Marcus Finnie.

Guided by their music and friendship, these musicians invite concertgoers into an exploration of Beloved Community and the power of racial reconciliation through relationships.

Join the experience Friday, December 9th at Christ Episcopal Church, Roanoke 1101 Franklin Road SW Roanoke, VA 24016

Find more information here

