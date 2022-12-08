Birthdays
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Appalachian folk band Palmyra receives special recognition at FloydFest, now preparing for 2023 tour

The Virginia trio was an “On the Rise” winner at FloydFest this year
The Appalachian folk trio is comprised of three Virginia natives
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Palmyra band member Sasha Landon describes their musical style as Appalachian folk.

According to the band’s website, it uses influences from Appalachia and Midwestern Americana music.

Palmyra comprises of three Virginia natives, Sasha Landon, Teddy Chipouras and Manoa Bell, who all studied music at James Madison University.

You can catch them in Roanoke on Wednesday, January 25 at 7:00 pm at the Grandin Theatre.

For a complete list of Palmyra’s tour dates, click this link.

