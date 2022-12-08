Keeping Older Drivers Safe on the Road

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While some drivers can safely drive into their nineties, for others medical conditions, problems with eyesight, sleep, tremors, or memory can make driving more difficult and dangerous.

During this Older Driver Safety Awareness Week. John Saunders, with Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about some important reminders for all drivers, but especially those 65 and older. He discusses the Grand Driver Program, what it is, and how you can explore other options.

For more information, you can visit dmvNOW.com or GrandDriver.net.

