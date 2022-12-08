Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Keeping Older Drivers Safe on the Road

Older Driver Safety Awareness Week (December5–9) offers important reminders
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While some drivers can safely drive into their nineties, for others medical conditions, problems with eyesight, sleep, tremors, or memory can make driving more difficult and dangerous.

During this Older Driver Safety Awareness Week. John Saunders, with Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about some important reminders for all drivers, but especially those 65 and older. He discusses the Grand Driver Program, what it is, and how you can explore other options.

For more information, you can visit dmvNOW.com or GrandDriver.net.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
(File)
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
Chick-fil-a eyeing move
Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move
Old Givens Book Store, demolished after a fire Tuesday night.
Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport updates master plan, studies runway extension.
Airport updates master plan, studies runway extension across I-581

Latest News

Holiday Gift Ideas From Downtown Roanoke Inc.
Holiday Gift Ideas From Downtown Roanoke Inc.
Safe Driving Tips For Older Drivers
Safe Driving Tips For Older Drivers
school bus generic
WATCH LIVE: Roanoke City school leaders discuss transportation issues
DRI Gift Guide
Downtown Roanoke Inc. Shares Gift Ideas to Shop Local