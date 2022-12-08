Birthdays
Mountain View Humane receives grant for new autoclave

Mountain View Humane's new autoclave
Mountain View Humane's new autoclave(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mountain View Humane in Christiansburg is on the receiving end of $15,000 to help upgrade some of its equipment.

The spay and neuter clinic provides low cost services for pets.

The grant is being used to buy a new autoclave, a machine that sterilizes surgical equipment.

The clinic says this grant is vital to helping further its mission of reducing the over-pet population.

“We want to make sure that every single person can afford basic spay neuter wellness care, because if they can’t, they’re often forced to surrender their pets,” Executive Director of the clinic Sylvie Peterson said.

The clinic says it does over 30 surgeries a day and this new machine will help the clinic to keep up with that pace.

