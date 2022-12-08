Birthdays
National D-Day Memorial receives grant for tourism marketing

The National D-Day Memorial
The National D-Day Memorial(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) awarded more that $300,000 for 64 tourism marketing programs across Virginia to help increase off-season visitation to tourism businesses and destinations.

The National D-Day Memorial received a $5,000 grant for the National D-Day Memorial Marketing Plan. The National D-Day Memorial partnered with other local businesses to supply matching funds for the project to inform tourists that the National D-Day Memorial is a place to learn about and pay tribute to the World War II generation. Memorial guests are directed to local restaurants, area lodging and other attractions.

The National D-Day Memorial received a separate $5,000 grant from VTC for the Memorial’s website redesign. The new dday.org will launch in early 2023, in time for the Memorial’s busiest season.

