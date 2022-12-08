NCAA grants additional eligibility to UVA football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility for University of Virginia football players whose college eligibility expired this past season.

The decision follows the November shooting that claimed the lives of players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry.

