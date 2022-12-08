Our unsettled weather pattern continues

Watch for patchy dense fog this morning

Warmer than normal pattern continues into Thursday

More rounds of rain push in Thursday night and Friday

THIS MORNING

Watch for patchy dense fog this morning. Some area visibilities are almost down to zero where you can’t see that far ahead of your own car. Remember to use your low beam headlights while in dense fog as you high beams will reflect right back at you making things seem even worse then they are.

CAUTION: Patchy dense fog has developed across the region. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

Our Thursday morning commute will look much different than this morning as dry air will be overhead. Don’t let this fool you though! More rounds of rain will push in by Thursday afternoon setting the stage for a wet end to the work week.

More showers will push in Thursday evening. (WDBJ7)

Still expect highs warmer than normal pushing into the 50s and low 60s again.

FRIDAY

A disturbance over the Central Plains will travel into the Appalachians and and cross the region throughout the day on Friday. This will hep keep us wet throughout the day on Friday. Temperatures will also slip closer to normal, with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

More showers move along a stationary boundary into our region. (WDBJ Weather)

Thinking of heading to Dickens of a Christmas? During the parade we could still see some showers around, but most models hint at drier conditions starting to build in during the evening. We recommend the rain gear still during parade time.

Rainfall totals should be in the .25″ to .50″ range through Friday. There are still some questions as to how fast this system will move through, but flooding should not be a concern.

The last wave of rain is expected to push through the region Friday afternoon and evening. There is still some uncertainty on the timing, so check back often as we get new information. (WDBJ7)

SOMEWHAT DRIER WEEKEND

It appears we’ll get a brief period of drier weather just in time for the weekend. Saturday will likely remain mostly cloudy with stray shower chances. Parades and holiday parties should be mostly dry with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Depending on the timing of our next system, we could see more rain pushing back in on Sunday. Check back for updates.

ACTIVE PATTERN NEXT WEEK

Past the weekend, models differ in the outcome. We’re trending on the active side next week with many models showing a powerful cold front moving across the country arriving here late in the week. This may end up bringing a return of showers along with a major cool down coming by next weekend and lasting into the weekend. We’ll know more as we get closer.

Expecting colder air to drop south as we head past the middle of the month. (WDBJ7)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

Hurricane season in the Atlantic ended on November 30, but there is a possibility that a disturbance could possess subtropical characteristics as it pushes towards the northeast. Looks like by late this week the system will weaken as it heads into colder water.

The system has a low chance of development. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. First episode is a recap of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with Brent Watts and a special guest who used to be an intern at WDBJ7 and is now at the National Hurricane Center!

We launched a new podcast called 'Slight Chance of Science' (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.