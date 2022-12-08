Police Chief Howard Hall reflects on decade of leadership in Roanoke County

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - As a police recruit in Maryland, Howard Hall says he couldn’t imagine he might still be in uniform 36 years later, much less serving as Roanoke County’s Chief of Police.

But after leading the department for over 10 years, Hall says the agency’s collaboration with the community has produced results.

“Nothing comes from me. It comes from all of us that work here, working in conjunction with partners in the county administration or the school system to get things done,” Hall said Thursday morning in an interview with WDBJ7. “And I’m really proud of what we have accomplished over that time.”

Some of the successes Hall cited, include data-driven policing that has helped officers target hot spots of criminal activity, a close relationship with the county schools that has enhanced school safety and initiatives within the department to improve training, address the mental health of officers, and implement a new public safety pay plan.

“And at a time when the availability of qualified police officers is just so, so low, keeping good people here is important,” Hall said.

The department currently has a dozen vacancies, and Hall said recruiting and retaining enough officers tops the list of challenges his successor will inherit.

But Hall said he’s optimistic about the department’s future, and he shared a parting message with county residents.

“Be engaged. Support our police officers like you have been supporting our police officers, because they are working every day to keep this county safe.” Hall said. “And I’m really confident they are going to keep doing the great job they have for 32 years since this department was created.”

Hall said he doesn’t know what the next chapter will hold. But he and his wife plan to stay in the Valley.

The county administrator has named Assistant Chief Michael Poindexter to lead the department as the new Chief of Police, when Hall’s retirement takes effect in the new year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.