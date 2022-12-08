Public hearing set for Monday on Brandon Ave. rezoning proposal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For years, R.P. Fralin Inc has been working to develop the 1002 Brandon Ave. property. The company submitted its third rezoning proposal just six weeks ago and after a November community meeting amended it even further.

Tuesday night, R.P. Fralin Inc’s operations manager Wynne Phillips met with residents of communities surrounding the property for the last time before the proposal heads to the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday.

“Nobody likes Fralin in this room and I don’t believe a word he ever says,” said one resident.

“I will say that this is the best proposal that they have brought forward. I would prefer that there be an ongoing conversation between the developer and the neighbors about what is appropriate to put there so we can all come to some agreement and make sure we’re using the land wisely,” said Cathy Greenberg, a Raleigh Court resident.

The 29 townhomes are still being proposed, but the most recent changes include only one entrance in and out of the property, a left turn lane into the development, a turnaround area for buses and emergency vehicles, making sure there is no entrance to the back side of the property and changes to dumpster locations.

“We are very confident that this proposal provides the very best compromise based on the feedback we’ve received from the community, stakeholders and city staff,” said Phillips.

The proposal asks to rezone 3.14 of the 7.76 acres from single family residential to mixed use planned unit development. But residents continue to be concerned about flooding, green space, traffic, stormwater and a worry that R.P. Fralin Inc will one day rezone the rest of the property.

“We’re afraid, or the neighbors are afraid that it sets a precedent. They can come back and ask for a rezoning of the back parcel and they can then say, well the front of this parcel is zoned, so why shouldn’t the back of this parcel be zoned,” said Greenberg.

R.P. Fralin Inc remains excited about the proposal and believes it will help combat the Star City’s housing shortage.

“Especially diversified housing types, such as a townhome, as opposed to a single family resident, is a great opportunity to serve the city’s need for more housing,” said Phillips.

The proposal is now in the hands of the planning commission, which residents hope they will vote against. A public hearing will be held on Monday Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

