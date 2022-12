ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism has been reported missing, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall was last seen at 1:30 a.m. at his home in the 3700 block of Signal Hill NW.

Anyone with information on Hall’s location is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

