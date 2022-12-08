Birthdays
UVA shooting suspect due for status hearing in Albermarle Co. court

UVA Shooting Suspect Appears In Court
UVA Shooting Suspect Appears In Court
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The former UVA football player accused of killing three-student athletes and injuring two others is scheduled to appear in court.

The UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is set for a status hearing in Albemarle County court.

Jones faces multiple charges including three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is the suspect in the shooting that happened on November 13 at a parking garage behind UVA’s drama building.

Police say the students were returning from a field trip at the time of the shooting.

Jones appeared in court for an arraignment hearing last month, where prosecutors revealed details of the case.

Three of the victims, who were also football players, were killed in the incident and two others were injured.

The status hearing is scheduled to happen at 9:30a Thursday morning.

You can read everything we’ve learned so far about the case here.

