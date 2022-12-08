Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Virginia Lottery reminds adults to gift responsibly this holiday season

Virginia Lottery Gift Responsibly
Virginia Lottery Gift Responsibly(Virginia Lottery)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In this time of gift-giving, the Virginia Lottery and the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling are reminding everyone that lottery tickets are never an appropriate gift for anyone under the age of 18.

It is against state law to give lottery tickets to minors.

The president of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling says “The earlier in life a young person starts to gamble, the more likely he or she is to develop gambling problems later on. So during this time of giving, please remember that lottery tickets are not toys. They are for adults only.”

This is the 15th year that the Virginia Lottery has taken part in the nationwide effort to increase public awareness during the holiday season about the impact of giving lottery products as gifts to children.

Along with the VCPG, the Lottery works with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to help raise awareness of problem gambling and gambling addiction, as well as what resources are available in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
Old Givens Book Store, demolished after a fire Tuesday night.
Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Biden speaks at vigil honoring victims of gun violence
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Virginia Attorney General joins bipartisan multistate coalition to hold Big Tech accountable
The Botetourt County Public Schools administration building on Tuesday.
Botetourt County School Board discusses future uses of state funding
Money being counted
West Virginia Attorney General shares tips for wise holiday giving