Virginia Lottery reminds adults to gift responsibly this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In this time of gift-giving, the Virginia Lottery and the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling are reminding everyone that lottery tickets are never an appropriate gift for anyone under the age of 18.

It is against state law to give lottery tickets to minors.

The president of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling says “The earlier in life a young person starts to gamble, the more likely he or she is to develop gambling problems later on. So during this time of giving, please remember that lottery tickets are not toys. They are for adults only.”

This is the 15th year that the Virginia Lottery has taken part in the nationwide effort to increase public awareness during the holiday season about the impact of giving lottery products as gifts to children.

Along with the VCPG, the Lottery works with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to help raise awareness of problem gambling and gambling addiction, as well as what resources are available in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.