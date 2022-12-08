Virginia Tech Helmet Lab rates equestrian helmets

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech helmet lab tested 40 different equestrian helmets for safety.

Out of the 40 tested helmets, only 2 received five stars.

“We try to look at the sports that have the higher injury rates, equestrian has a really high head injury rate,” Virginia Tech Professor of Engineering Stefan Duma said.

Blows to the head can cause serious damage, but with the proper protection some injuries can be prevented.

“We’re one of the only programs that looks at linear and rotational acceleration and for equestrian helmets, this is the very first testing that will use both of those systems to evaluate helmets,” Duma said.

Of the two five star rated helmets, one costs $468 and the other only $58.

“Price does not equal protection,” Virginia Tech Helmet Lab’s Caitlyn Jung said. “There are ones that are going to be very expensive, but they’re not going to do much to actually protect your head compared to ones that could be on the cheaper side and protect your head and farm better because their five star.”

Jung says this type of research can be beneficial to companies helping them to create safer products.

“It just shows you that companies are able to improve upon their models and create something that’s going to be better for a question riders,” Jung said.

“If we look at other sports, moving from a one star helmet to a five star helmet can reduce your risk of concussion by 50% so it’s a pretty dramatic increase in improvement and protection,” Duma said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.