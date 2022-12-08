WATCH LIVE: Roanoke City school leaders discuss transportation issues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday Roanoke City Public School leaders will hear from a work group about its recommendations on handling transportation issues within the district.

The work group was formed in September and is made up of various staff members of the school district. The group was tasked with determining how to improve timeliness and consistency for the city’s school buses, operated by Durham School Services. The company, which is contracted by the district to operate transportation, has been fined thousands of dollars since the start of the school year for its inability to get students to school on time.

Durham leadership has repeatedly said they struggle with driver recruitment and retention and say students are late because drivers often have to run double routes.

Thursday’s workshop will be solely for School Board members to receive suggestions from the work group and discuss them. No vote will be taken and district leaders say the community will have another opportunity for public comment at the school board meeting scheduled for December 13 at William Fleming High School.

According to the school district the work group has been tasked with looking into driver recruitment and retention, student and parent/guardian behavior, school start and end times, potential cancelation of routes, increasing parent responsibility zones, potentially limiting programming, and exploration of other transportation options.

