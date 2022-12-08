Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

WATCH LIVE: Roanoke City school leaders discuss transportation issues

school bus generic
school bus generic(WILX)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday Roanoke City Public School leaders will hear from a work group about its recommendations on handling transportation issues within the district.

The work group was formed in September and is made up of various staff members of the school district. The group was tasked with determining how to improve timeliness and consistency for the city’s school buses, operated by Durham School Services. The company, which is contracted by the district to operate transportation, has been fined thousands of dollars since the start of the school year for its inability to get students to school on time.

Durham leadership has repeatedly said they struggle with driver recruitment and retention and say students are late because drivers often have to run double routes.

Thursday’s workshop will be solely for School Board members to receive suggestions from the work group and discuss them. No vote will be taken and district leaders say the community will have another opportunity for public comment at the school board meeting scheduled for December 13 at William Fleming High School.

According to the school district the work group has been tasked with looking into driver recruitment and retention, student and parent/guardian behavior, school start and end times, potential cancelation of routes, increasing parent responsibility zones, potentially limiting programming, and exploration of other transportation options.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
(File)
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
Chick-fil-a eyeing move
Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move
Old Givens Book Store, demolished after a fire Tuesday night.
Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport updates master plan, studies runway extension.
Airport updates master plan, studies runway extension across I-581

Latest News

Holiday Gift Ideas From Downtown Roanoke Inc.
Holiday Gift Ideas From Downtown Roanoke Inc.
Safe Driving Tips For Older Drivers
Safe Driving Tips For Older Drivers
Full Forecast: Thursday Noon Update
Full Forecast: Thursday Noon Update
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s next court appearance will be in March.
UVA shooting suspect appears in court