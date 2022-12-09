Caroling event hopes to bring community together

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Thursday night, Star City residents came together to build bridges and strengthen connections.

Around 30 people walked from the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to the Christmas tree on Market Street to sing holiday carols and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate.

Canned goods were also collected.

Neighbors and leaders reflected on gun violence and shared a message on the need for peace.

“Bridging the community gap brings people from across the city of Roanoke together. To remember people who are suffering, people who have lost family members to gun violence here during Christmas and this holiday season” says Tim Harvey, a member of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission and Pastor at Oak Grove Church of the Brethren.

TAP has organized “Bridging the Community Gap” for 11 years now.

“To memorialize those people but also, to bring the community together to realize that together, we can stay positive. We can bring joy to the community and one day we’re gonna solve this problem” says Jo Nelson, Director of TAP.

According to VDH, there have been 85 visits to the emergency room from gun related injuries in Roanoke this year.

