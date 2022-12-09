Cloudy with drizzle possible throughout Friday; Evening showers likely

Mist and drizzle possible at any time Friday

Isolated to scattered shower chances redevelop Friday evening

Low-end rain chances stick around into the weekend

FRIDAY

Watch out for wet roads and patchy fog on your morning commute. Temperatures will hover in the 40s.

A disturbance over the Central Plains will travel into the Appalachians and and cross the region throughout the day on Friday. Right now, forecast models are trending drier for our hometowns. Although we still can’t rule out isolated to scattered showers, it appears many hometowns may stay dry through Friday with cloudy skies. High temperatures will only top out in the 40s.

Your Friday Hometown Forecast (WDBJ Weather)

Thinking of heading to Dickens of a Christmas? We could see isolated showers around parade time, so we recommend the rain gear just in case. Shower activity will be light overall.

Mist/drizzle/sprinkles are possible for parade time tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

SOMEWHAT DRIER WEEKEND

It appears we’ll get a brief period of drier weather just in time for the weekend. Saturday will likely remain mostly cloudy with stray shower chances. Parades and holiday parties should be mostly dry. For Sunday it looks like spotty rain will be with us. High temperatures throughout the weekend will read in the 40s and low 50s. Overnight lows will drip in the 30s.

Temperatures will trend near seasonable throughout the weekend with rain chances on the lower end. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

Past the weekend, looks like we will start off our work week dry with partly sunny skies. Models differ in the outcome as we head into Wednesday. We’re trending on the active side with many models showing a powerful cold front moving across the country arriving here mid-to-late week.

A strong cold front treks towards the east next week bringing more rain and a big temperature cool down. (WDBJ7)

This will bring a return of showers along with a major cool down coming and lasting into the weekend. We’ll know more as we get closer.

Expecting colder air to drop south as we head past the middle of the month. (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. First episode is a recap of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with Brent Watts and a special guest who used to be an intern at WDBJ7 and is now at the National Hurricane Center!

We launched a new podcast called 'Slight Chance of Science' (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.