The Community Christmas Store helps dozens of families in need shop for the holiday season

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store was in full swing on Friday.

Families in need are able to shop for the holiday season without paying anything. Toys, clothes and food items are funded by donations through the community.

This year, more than 400 children across the Valley can receive toys through the community store. Families can also shop for Christmas decorations and household items.

One shopper explained how the kindness of the community is helping her get through the holidays.

”I appreciate everybody here and I just thank God that something like this is in place for people like me and a lot of other people who need the help,” Virginia Terrell said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

The Christmas store staff help the shoppers get items on their holiday lists.

Saturday is the last day the store will be open.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.