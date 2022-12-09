Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

The Community Christmas Store helps dozens of families in need shop for the holiday season

Families in need can do their holiday shopping without paying anything.
Families in need can do their holiday shopping without paying anything.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store was in full swing on Friday.

Families in need are able to shop for the holiday season without paying anything. Toys, clothes and food items are funded by donations through the community.

This year, more than 400 children across the Valley can receive toys through the community store. Families can also shop for Christmas decorations and household items.

One shopper explained how the kindness of the community is helping her get through the holidays.

”I appreciate everybody here and I just thank God that something like this is in place for people like me and a lot of other people who need the help,” Virginia Terrell said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

The Christmas store staff help the shoppers get items on their holiday lists.

Saturday is the last day the store will be open.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-a eyeing move
Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A cancelled reservation at a Richmond restaurant leads to debate over cancel culture. (Source:...
Conservative group says it was denied reservation at restaurant because of beliefs
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

Latest News

Roanoke Businesses Benefit From Christmas Festivities
Roanoke Businesses Benefit From Christmas Festivities
Roanoke Christmas Parade Judge Interview
Roanoke Christmas Parade Judge Interview
MetalFab to Bring 130 Jobs
81 Emergency Pothole Situation
81 Emergency Pothole Situation
Movie Review: 'Wakanda Forever'
Movie Review: 'Wakanda Forever'