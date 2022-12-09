Danny Rocco looks to build Keydets through high school recruiting, not transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - VMI formally introduced head football coach Danny Rocco at a press conference Thursday, just days after he took the job following Scott Wachenheim’s resignation.

The former Liberty and Richmond head coach made it clear the Keydets will look to high school recruiting, not the transfer portal, to build their program for long-term success.

“The biggest thing, I think, goes into putting together really strong freshman incoming classes, doing it with people that have a like-mindedness and a purpose that would allow them to see it through to their graduation,” said Rocco. “And I think the ability to really focus in on that and identify those players in those programs, in particular in this home state, that has had history and tradition of sending student-athletes here to VMI, I think that’s where it starts.”

Rocco spent this past season as an analyst for Penn State, but previously served as a head coach for the Flames, Spiders and the Delaware Blue Hens going back to 2006.

He says the Keydets will put a heavy focus on recruiting in Southwest Virginia, which has produced a number of VMI commitments in recent years.

“As we know, the state of Virginia is a great state. It’s a very diverse state, and you can be in different parts of the state and really feel like you’re in a different state,” said Rocco. “Recognizing that to be true, I feel like this area has been a little bit under-recruited and I think, because of that, and the geography, there are a lot of hidden gems here in this area. We’re going to continue to work really hard to try to be able to find those guys and there should be a natural attraction, geographically. People in this part of the state have great respect—the entire state does—for VMI.”

