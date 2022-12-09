Danville to add visible law enforcement through proactive partnership with State Police

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Danville has partnered with Virginia State Police through the state’s efforts to support local law enforcement in reducing criminal activity and saving lives throughout the Commonwealth.

More marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity will begin next week.

According to the City, “The partnership will be a focused effort using data-driven analysis to guide enforcement efforts through the holiday season with the goal of reducing traffic crashes and injuries through enforcement and additional focused efforts to reduce violent crime in the community. Some of the locations identified include:

• Nor Dan Drive

• Halifax Rd.

• South Boston Rd.

• Riverside Drive

• Central Boulevard

• Franklin Turnpike

• Craghead Street

• Memorial Drive

• Mountain View Drive

• South Main Street

• West Main Street”

This is a proactive effort and does not come as a result of any growth in danger to the community.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.