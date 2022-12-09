Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Danville to add visible law enforcement through proactive partnership with State Police

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Danville has partnered with Virginia State Police through the state’s efforts to support local law enforcement in reducing criminal activity and saving lives throughout the Commonwealth.

More marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity will begin next week.

According to the City, “The partnership will be a focused effort using data-driven analysis to guide enforcement efforts through the holiday season with the goal of reducing traffic crashes and injuries through enforcement and additional focused efforts to reduce violent crime in the community. Some of the locations identified include:

• Nor Dan Drive

• Halifax Rd.

• South Boston Rd.

• Riverside Drive

• Central Boulevard

• Franklin Turnpike

• Craghead Street

• Memorial Drive

• Mountain View Drive

• South Main Street

• West Main Street”

This is a proactive effort and does not come as a result of any growth in danger to the community.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-a eyeing move
Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A cancelled reservation at a Richmond restaurant leads to debate over cancel culture. (Source:...
Conservative group says it was denied reservation at restaurant because of beliefs
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

Latest News

Downtown Wytheville
Downtown Wytheville business organizing second annual festival
Millwald Theatre
Millwald Theatre ready for reopening
Roanoke man sentenced for illegally moving weapons to other states
Emergency roadwork along I-81S through the early evening