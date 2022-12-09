Birthdays
Downtown Wytheville business organizing second annual festival

Downtown Wytheville
Downtown Wytheville(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The second annual Christmas to Remember returns to Wytheville December 10.

Organizers say all downtown businesses will be open until 10 p.m.

There will also be food trucks, vendors and Christmas trees for sale.

The owner of Devoted To U boutique created the idea as a way for people to celebrate the holiday season.

Last year the event attracted over 2,000 people.

“The idea is just to bring people together,” Event Coordinator Paul Riggins said. “The focus is bringing the community downtown, to support the businesses that are here on Main Street and to really kind of build upon getting people back together.”

The event kicks off a 4 p.m. and will have two stages for live music throughout the evening.

