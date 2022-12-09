Birthdays
Elton John announces he’s quitting Twitter

FILE - Elton John unveils Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows and light show in association...
FILE - Elton John unveils Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows and light show in association with The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) – Legendary singer Elton John is saying goodbye to the blue bird.

The 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced Friday he’s quitting Twitter.

John told his 1.1 million Twitter followers: “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.”

He added that Twitter’s recent change in policy will allow misinformation to “flourish unchecked.”

John’s departure from Twitter follows Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.

Musk has made a number of controversial changes to the platform since buying it for $44 billion in October.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

