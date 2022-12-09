Emergency roadwork along I-81S through the early evening

(WDBJ) - Drivers should expect significant delays along I-81S due to emergency roadwork in the area of mile marker 137, according to VDOT.

The time has been extended through 5:30 p.m. due to an equipment failure.

“Drivers between Roanoke and Christiansburg are encouraged to seek alternate routes such as Route 11/460 or take I-81 exits 140 & 141 towards exit 137 to return to the interstate. Check message boards and 511virginia.org for updates.”

