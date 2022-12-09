Gleaning for the World celebrates donating 1 million pounds of pet supplies to local shelters

Birthdays
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A local nonprofit is celebrating a major milestone they hit on Friday.

Gleaning for the World in partnership with Trails Up has donated 1 million pounds of pet food and supplies to local animal shelters and rescues.

The food and supplies are sent to around 38 animal organizations in 34 communities throughout southwest Virginia.

Friday they held an event to celebrate the achievement with some of the local partners they have helped.

“Lots of people in these communities are struggling,” said James Mclaughlin, director of shelter relations for Trails Up. “The shelter can be a lifeline if they have the food and the resources to help. It keeps more animals out of the shelter and in the homes with the people that love them. We’re also giving a lift to these organizations that really have just been inundated with so many animals in need.”

Their next goal is to donate 2 million pounds of dog food and supplies.

Ways to volunteer or donate can be found here.

