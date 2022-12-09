Goode native arrested on child porn charges

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Goode native was arrested on child pornography charges Thursday, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

55-year-old Steven Byerly was arrested for possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation and facilitation of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force at 434-534-9521.

