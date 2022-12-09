Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Goode native arrested on child porn charges

55-year-old Steven Byerly, arrested on child porn charges.
55-year-old Steven Byerly, arrested on child porn charges.(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Goode native was arrested on child pornography charges Thursday, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

55-year-old Steven Byerly was arrested for possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation and facilitation of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force at 434-534-9521.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-a eyeing move
Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A cancelled reservation at a Richmond restaurant leads to debate over cancel culture. (Source:...
Conservative group says it was denied reservation at restaurant because of beliefs
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

Latest News

Weather Talk Live: Friday, December 9 Morning Update
Weather Talk Live: Friday, December 9 Morning Update
Mobile home catches fire on Yellow Mountain Road in Roanoke.
Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke
Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs offers tips on putting a positive spin on chores we might...
MORNIN' MOTIVATIONS: Learning how to re-frame responsibilities
Birthdays and anniversaries for December 9, 2022
Birthdays and anniversaries for December 9, 2022