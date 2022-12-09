Birthdays
MetalFab to bring 130 jobs once vacant Thomasville Furniture building in Appomattox

Virginia MetalFab expands in Appomattox
Virginia MetalFab expands in Appomattox(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin was in Appomattox Friday to announce that a new company is investing $9 million to bring life back to the empty Thomasville Furniture Industries building.

Virginia MetalFab will bring 130 new jobs to the area and fill 250,000 square feet of the 800,000 square feet facility.

The local company moved into the facility in November to expand their metal manufacturing business.

“We are growing,” said Bryan Morris, General Manager for Virginia Metal Fab. “Hopefully, this community is something that can help us grow and we can have a partnership. That’s really what we’re ultimately getting to. Having the governor here to announce that and to basically say to the community, ‘we believe in you,’ is ultimately what we are trying to do.”

The plant used to be home to the second largest employer in Appomattox for 36 years. It shut down in 2011 and had been vacant until now.

“Virginia MetalFab’s move into this facility represents hope and opportunity,” explained Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The revitalization and resurgence of what has been an empty shell will now be breathing with activity and opportunity.”

“Employees are everything to us. So, we try to build our workforce based on character and not necessarily based on just skills. We really want to have a work family here because that’s incredibly important to us. That really dovetails well into what our efforts are in this greater community of Appomattox,” added Morris.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance hopes that this move will encourage other companies to move into the space.

“They wanted to grow in Appomattox,” said Megan Lucas, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance CEO. “They wanted to grow in the county or the town. They looked at all possible scenarios. They also looked throughout the region, but ultimately Ron Martin’s love is for the town of Appomattox.”

They are still accepting online applications to fill open job positions.

