Missing child located, homicide suspect arrested in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department says they were able to arrest Antar Jeter, 46 of South Carolina, on Friday afternoon along with safely locating five-year-old Aspen Jeter with the suspect.

Antar Jeter was wanted for homicide and grand larceny in Orangeburg Co. and was believed to be in the company of a missing child. After receiving information from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) that he may be in the area, Danville Police were able to find him in a stolen 2015 Mazda 6, South Carolina tag of SVK-760, with the missing child in the vehicle.

The Danville Police charged Jeter with being a fugitive from justice. He will be held pending extradition to South Carolina.

