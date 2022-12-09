Birthdays
Missing child located, homicide suspect arrested in Danville

Credit: Danville Police(Credit: Danville Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department says they were able to arrest Antar Jeter, 46 of South Carolina, on Friday afternoon along with safely locating five-year-old Aspen Jeter with the suspect.

Antar Jeter was wanted for homicide and grand larceny in Orangeburg Co. and was believed to be in the company of a missing child. After receiving information from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) that he may be in the area, Danville Police were able to find him in a stolen 2015 Mazda 6, South Carolina tag of SVK-760, with the missing child in the vehicle.

The Danville Police charged Jeter with being a fugitive from justice. He will be held pending extradition to South Carolina.

