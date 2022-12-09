Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.

The county says the home was uninhabited. Crews say it took 16 minutes to know down the fire and 30 to get it under control.

Other homes next to the one that caught on fire sustained minor damage.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office estimates the damages at $50,000 and says the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-a eyeing move
Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A cancelled reservation at a Richmond restaurant leads to debate over cancel culture. (Source:...
Conservative group says it was denied reservation at restaurant because of beliefs
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

Latest News

Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs offers tips on putting a positive spin on chores we might...
MORNIN' MOTIVATIONS: Learning how to re-frame responsibilities
Birthdays and anniversaries for December 9, 2022
Birthdays and anniversaries for December 9, 2022
Dickens of a Christmas Parade Parking Information, Road Closures
Dickens of a Christmas Parade Parking Information, Road Closures
Several downtown Roanoke streets will close to traffic temporarily Friday at 5:00 p.m.
Dickens of a Christmas parade downtown road closures, parking information