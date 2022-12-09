Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.

The county says the home was uninhabited. Crews say it took 16 minutes to know down the fire and 30 to get it under control.

Other homes next to the one that caught on fire sustained minor damage.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office estimates the damages at $50,000 and says the fire is still under investigation.

