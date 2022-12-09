Birthdays
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Re-framing Responsibilities

From taking care of our families, to tasks at work, no one can escape the reality of responsibilities
Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says re-framing our responsibilities can make them far less...
Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says re-framing our responsibilities can make them far less daunting(Caitlyn Scaggs)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In our daily lives, we have so many things that we have to do.

But according to lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs, we can put a positive spin on them. She says it’s all about re-framing our responsibilities and changing our mindset from “have to” to “get to.”

“Caring for your home means you have a roof over your head. Cooking dinner for your family means you have the means to provide and people you love gathered around a table. Driving your child to practice means they are involved in a healthy activity that is helping them grow,” explains Scaggs.

“For example, laundry is one of my least favorite household responsibilities. It wears me out and often seems never ending! However, laundry represents a house full of people I love and get to care for as a wife and mother. Instead of being frustrated that I “have to” do laundry I can think about that I “get to” do laundry,” she adds.

The weight of those responsibilities can feel even larger during the holiday season, when we’re often trying to do so much.

“Around the holidays we may feel over inundated with all the things we “have” to do. Shifting our perspective to the joy of what we “get to” do will help us enjoy the special moments even more. Our mindset really does matter,” says Scaggs.

As always, you can check out more inspiration from Scaggs’ blog, “Boldly Pursue.”

