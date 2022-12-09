National Influenza Vaccination Week runs Dec. 5-11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As families get ready to gather together once again for the holiday season, it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated against both COVID and the flu.

Health experts are worried about what they are calling a Tripledemic, as Flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases climb.

The Free Clinic of Franklin County is making it easy when getting a vaccine and schedule an appointment.

Ellen Holland, Executive Director at Free Clinic of Franklin County at Bernard Healthcare Center joins us on Here @ Home to talk about scheduling your next vaccine and the fact that Bernard Healthcare Center is celebrating its 30th Anniversary.

Free Clinic of Franklin County at Bernard Healthcare Center

1171 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151

540-489-7500

