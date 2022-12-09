Roanoke City School Board hears recommendations on how to combat transportation issues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools has been battling bus challenges with delays and issues since classes started in August. A transportation work group was formed to tackle those problems in September.

The group presented its 18 recommendations for how to improve operations to the Roanoke City School Board Thursday afternoon. Some they would like to see happen immediately and others throughout this school year and next.

“There is not a perfect solution. But what I do believe that we are bringing to you is an appropriate course of action due to the totality of the circumstances,” said Chris Perkins, chief operations officer for RCPS.

Staffing has made it challenging for Durham School Services to fulfill its duties to Roanoke City Public Schools this year.

”With all respect of contracts, I get contracts are in place but the contract is not necessarily being held up on both ends at this time, our students are not making it to school,” said Natasha Saunders, a member of the school board.

The immediate recommendations include: “ensure RCPS staff know the processes for working as a bus aide/monitor, contact local groups for driving assistance, ensure completion of discipline referrals, request Durham consider winter break pay, seek RCPS recruitment help, request Durham to consider holiday recognition and collaborate with ESS for substitute bus aides.”

“Change is difficult and if we don’t address it, we’ll continue to status quo and we will continue an inequity and we can’t have that,” said Perkins.

The most talked about recommendation was about exploring changing school start times, which would start in January. The first option would make a three bell system. 13 elementary schools would go to school 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., middle and four elementary schools would go from 8:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and high schools would go from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second option would make all elementary schools start at 7:00 a.m. and all secondary schools start at 8:00 a.m.

The work group believes these options could give Durham drivers the ability to complete the almost 300 routes on time and the second option would give parents the ability to drop their kids off earlier.

“What’s touching hundreds of students now, which I do not like, I am not in favor of students not being in class, but now we’re going to impact 14,000 students because every single school time will change,” said Franny Apel, a member of the school board.

It also comes down to Durham. RCPS sent a letter to leaders in late October that said operations need to get better by Feb. 1.

“We said that there should be substantial improvement by February 1 or we would consider exercising end to the contract, which would end June 8th,” said Perkins.

“RCPS means the following: (1) no more than five doubled routes on any given day due to vacancies with a maximum of eight with call-outs; (2) no delays of more than 10 minutes for longer than three days consecutively for any one bus; and (3) an increase in bus drivers to a minimum of 140, and an increase in bus aides to a minimum of 70, with Durham being fully staffed for RCPS before the start of the 2023/2024 school year.”

These are just recommendations at this time, they will go before the school board for a vote on Tuesday Dec. 13.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.