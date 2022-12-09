Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Roanoke City School Board hears recommendations on how to combat transportation issues

By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools has been battling bus challenges with delays and issues since classes started in August. A transportation work group was formed to tackle those problems in September.

The group presented its 18 recommendations for how to improve operations to the Roanoke City School Board Thursday afternoon. Some they would like to see happen immediately and others throughout this school year and next.

“There is not a perfect solution. But what I do believe that we are bringing to you is an appropriate course of action due to the totality of the circumstances,” said Chris Perkins, chief operations officer for RCPS.

Staffing has made it challenging for Durham School Services to fulfill its duties to Roanoke City Public Schools this year.

”With all respect of contracts, I get contracts are in place but the contract is not necessarily being held up on both ends at this time, our students are not making it to school,” said Natasha Saunders, a member of the school board.

The immediate recommendations include: “ensure RCPS staff know the processes for working as a bus aide/monitor, contact local groups for driving assistance, ensure completion of discipline referrals, request Durham consider winter break pay, seek RCPS recruitment help, request Durham to consider holiday recognition and collaborate with ESS for substitute bus aides.”

“Change is difficult and if we don’t address it, we’ll continue to status quo and we will continue an inequity and we can’t have that,” said Perkins.

The most talked about recommendation was about exploring changing school start times, which would start in January. The first option would make a three bell system. 13 elementary schools would go to school 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., middle and four elementary schools would go from 8:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and high schools would go from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second option would make all elementary schools start at 7:00 a.m. and all secondary schools start at 8:00 a.m.

The work group believes these options could give Durham drivers the ability to complete the almost 300 routes on time and the second option would give parents the ability to drop their kids off earlier.

“What’s touching hundreds of students now, which I do not like, I am not in favor of students not being in class, but now we’re going to impact 14,000 students because every single school time will change,” said Franny Apel, a member of the school board.

It also comes down to Durham. RCPS sent a letter to leaders in late October that said operations need to get better by Feb. 1.

“We said that there should be substantial improvement by February 1 or we would consider exercising end to the contract, which would end June 8th,” said Perkins.

“RCPS means the following: (1) no more than five doubled routes on any given day due to vacancies with a maximum of eight with call-outs; (2) no delays of more than 10 minutes for longer than three days consecutively for any one bus; and (3) an increase in bus drivers to a minimum of 140, and an increase in bus aides to a minimum of 70, with Durham being fully staffed for RCPS before the start of the 2023/2024 school year.”

These are just recommendations at this time, they will go before the school board for a vote on Tuesday Dec. 13.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Chick-fil-a eyeing move
Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move
(File)
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
Old Givens Book Store, demolished after a fire Tuesday night.
Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport updates master plan, studies runway extension.
Airport updates master plan, studies runway extension across I-581

Latest News

TAP Bridge The Gap Caroling
TAP Bridge The Gap Caroling
Roanoke City Schools Transportation Workshop
Roanoke City Schools Transportation Workshop
Lee’Chelle Shawnise Harvey
Woman sought by police after attacking cab driver
VMI head football coach Danny Rocco speaks at his introductory press conference in Lexington.
Danny Rocco looks to build Keydets through high school recruiting, not transfer portal