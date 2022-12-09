Birthdays
Roanoke man sentenced for illegally moving weapons to other states

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Criminal cases in Maryland, New York and Washington D.C. have been linked back to at least nine guns moved out of state by a man from Roanoke who “was sentenced yesterday to seven years in federal prison.”

According to the United States Department of Justice, Jermaine Drummond, 46, is responsible for trafficking at least 25 guns from Virginia. He pleaded guilty in August 2022 to two counts of knowingly making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm and aiding and abetting in the same.

“Illegal guns in the hands of prohibited owners lead to higher levels of violent crime in our neighborhoods. It is a cornerstone of the Department of Justice’s public safety policy to keep these guns out of the hands of those who should not have them,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh added. “My Office will continue to vigorously prosecute individuals who threaten the safety of our communities by circumventing the law to supply firearms to violent criminals.”

Court documents say that from 2019 until June 2020, Drummond, a convicted felon, utilized non-prohibited individuals to buy at least 25 guns for him. Some purchases were made from federally licensed firearms dealers, while others were acquired through private transactions.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives looked into the case.

