Seven arrested on narcotics charges within Bedford Co.

Credit: Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served a handful of indictments for narcotics violations on Thursday with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department.

According to the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office, the following individuals were arrested on charges consisting of distribution and/or possession of narcotics:

1- Hunter Carter: Distribution of schedule I or II

2- Scott Hann: Distribution of schedule I or II narcotics

3- Jessica Korczynski: Possession of schedule I or II narcotics

4- David Turner: Possession of schedule I or II narcotics

5- Wendy Wilson: Distribution of schedule I or II narcotics (4 counts)

6- Cynthia Thomas: Distribution of schedule I or II narcotics (2 counts)

7- David Caldwell: Distribution of schedule I or II narcotics

“The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information on narcotics trafficking in the County of Bedford to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.”

