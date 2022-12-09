Birthdays
SUV destroyed in fire at Bedford gas station

Fire at Bedford gas station.
Fire at Bedford gas station.(Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV was destroyed in a fire at a gas station in Bedford County Friday morning.

The Huddleston Fire Department says they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the Body Camp Store, located in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for a report of a vehicle fire with gas pumps also in flames.

Crews say they cleared the store of people before attacking the fire.

Crews were able to put the fire out with the only damage being to the exterior of the store.

