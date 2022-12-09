Birthdays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday night is the night for the 50th annual Dickens of a Christmas Parade in downtown Roanoke City!

You can catch it all live right here and everywhere you stream WDBJ7!

The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic temporarily on Friday.

View your parking options here.

Here are the additional street closures:

· Jefferson Street (from Walnut to Elm Ave) will be closed at 5:00 p.m. for the parade lineup. Jefferson Street will be closed to thru traffic from Williamson Road intersection to Walnut (No right turn from Williamson onto Jefferson) at 5:00 p.m. Once the Parade has concluded, Jefferson Street will open.

· Albemarle Ave (between 1st Street and Williamson Road) at 5:00 p.m.

· Maple Ave (between Walnut and Jefferson) at 5:00 p.m.

· Highland Ave (between 1st street and Jefferson) at 5:00 p.m.

· Mountain Ave (between 1st street and Jefferson) at 5:00 p.m.

· Day Ave (between 1st and Jefferson) at 5:00 p.m.

· Franklin Road (between 1st and Williamson) at 5:00 p.m.

· 1st street (between Day and Bullitt Ave) will be closed to thru traffic from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

· Elm Ave will be closed to thru traffic (between Franklin and 1st Street, and closed between 1st Street and Williamson) from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

· Jefferson Street (from Elm Ave to Campbell Ave) will be closed from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. for the parade.

On December 16, The Dickens of a Christmas Kids Zone will take place and result in the following additional street closures:

· No Parking on Norfolk Ave between Market Street and Williamson Road overpass at 2:00 p.m.

· Market Street (between Salem Ave and Campbell Ave) beginning at 3:00 p.m.

All streets will open back up by 10:30 p.m. as the festival ends each night.

The parade can be seen on WZBJ24, wdbj7.com, and WDBJ7 Facebook beginning at 6:30 p.m. December 9.

