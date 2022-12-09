Woman sought by police after attacking cab driver

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a woman they say attacked an Allied Cab driver Thursday morning.

Police say Lee’Chelle Shawnise Harvey, 31, of Lynchburg is wanted for Malicious Wounding.

Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a call December 8 at 7:35 a.m. on 12th Street and spoke to the driver.

Police say the driver claims Harvey became angry about the cab fare and attacked her while she was driving. They say she was able to pull over in the parking lot of Choice Healthcare where an unknown man helped remove Harvey from the cab.

Police say a physical fight happened between Harvey and the driver in the parking lot where the driver was bitten in the stomach and was cut in the hand from an unknown sharp object.

Police say Harvey was last seen walking toward the McCausland Ridge Apartments.

The driver was treated for her injuries at the cab stand.

Police say Harvey is also wanted for Assault and Battery and Entering with Intent to Damage Property on an unrelated incident. She is described as being 5′11″ tall and weight approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

