Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’

A group said they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled. (Source: WESH, TIKTOK, @ALANAHSTORY21, CNN, TikTok/ @alanahstory21)
By Michelle Meredith
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - A group of travelers at Orlando International Airport said they decided to take a trip together after their flight was canceled.

The group of 13 strangers rented a van to drive to Knoxville, Tennessee, and their unexpected adventure went viral.

“I thought it was crazy. I was a little nervous because we’re just getting into a van with a bunch of strangers and everything,” Mikayla Puckering said.

Alannah Story decided to share their travels on TikTok, and it became a box office hit.

“It jumped hundreds of views each time I refreshed the post,” Story said.

Viewers on TikTok even created a movie script.

“It was funny,” Renee Fortner said.

The group said they all made it to Tennessee and have become friends after their travels.

Maybe “13 Strangers Stuffed in a Van” will become an official movie title as well. Because apparently, Hollywood is calling.

One of the passengers said they got a call from a producer saying they were interested in making their story into a movie.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-a eyeing move
Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A cancelled reservation at a Richmond restaurant leads to debate over cancel culture. (Source:...
Conservative group says it was denied reservation at restaurant because of beliefs
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
First responders are searching for a missing snorkeler off South Maui after her husband told...
Snorkeler missing after apparent shark attack off Maui

Latest News

JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
Dickens of a Christmas
Dickens of a Christmas helps boost traffic for downtown businesses
Five southwest Virginia small businesses win cash awards, and the possibility of becoming a...
Southwest Virginia small businesses win Bristol casino pitch contest
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Jury goes a week with no verdict at Weinstein rape trial