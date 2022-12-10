Cloudy and cool with a stray shower

Clouds linger today keeping us cool

A few showers possible this evening and tonight

Watching next week

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Highland county is under a Winter Weather Advisory due to the potential for freezing drizzle which would be very spotty as light showers fall into colder air until 10AM.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Highland county beginning at 10PM and continuing until 10AM Saturday. (WDBJ7)

WEEKEND DETAILS

Saturday remains cloudy with a stray shower in the morning along with drizzle at times. Parades and holiday parties should be mostly dry, but cool as highs will only reach the 40s with overnight lows falling into the 30s. A few more showers are possible this evening.

Cloudy and cool today with a few spotty showers. (WDBJ Weather)

Spotty showers possible later today. (WDBJ Weather)

For Sunday it looks like spotty rain will be with us, mainly in the morning. Clouds linger into the afternoon, but start to decrease allowing for highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Past the weekend, it looks like we will start off our work week dry with partly sunny skies. Models differ in the outcome as we head into Wednesday. We’re trending on the active side with many models showing a powerful cold front moving across the country arriving here mid-to-late week.

A mid-week front could bring a wintry mix. (WDBJ Weather)

This will bring a return of showers along with a major cool down coming and lasting into the weekend. Keep your eyes peeled past Wednesday of next week for changes.

Expecting colder air to drop south as we head past the middle of the month. (WDBJ7)

