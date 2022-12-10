Crowds line the streets for annual Roanoke Christmas Parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, the Roanoke Christmas Parade takes over downtown. The community lines the streets to take in the holiday cheer and get a glimpse of old Saint Nick.

For some it was their first time.

“We just heard so many things about the parade and that it was a must see,” said Nancy Freze.

“I haven’t been, this is my first time,” said Danielle Jenkins.

“It’s all of our first times. Always wanted to get the kids out here, because they’ve never really seen a parade.” said Sara Cunningham.

“It’s a wonderful tradition, isn’t it. This year’s all about family. To spend time with friends and family,” said one family.

There was a competitive element to the parade, with a float contest. Center in the Square scored first place for their float that was decorated with a wooly mammoth and other prehistoric creatures.

The parade wasn’t the end of the fun, the second week of Dickens of a Christmas was also in full swing. It gives dozens of small businesses a chance to get more eyes on what they have to offer.

“I work full-time, do this on the side. But I would love to start ceramics all over again, it’s a dying art,” said LaDonna Clement, owner of Nana’s Ceramics.

Clement said the interactions business owners have with those coming out to Dickens is what it’s all about.

“People go, oh my grandmother did that years ago, I’m so glad somebody’s doing it again and it just makes me feel great.”

Friday night made it clear that there’s no shortage of Christmas spirit across the Roanoke community.

Friday Dec. 16 is the final night of Dickens of a Christmas. There will be a pet costume contest starting at 6:30 p.m. on the plaza behind the market building. There will also be carriage rides to cap off the fun.

