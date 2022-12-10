Dickens of a Christmas helps boost traffic for downtown businesses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christmas is a time of giving and receiving. And as people continue holiday shopping, downtown businesses are extending their hours for Dickens of a Christmas.

For Dickens of a Christmas, some businesses like Serenity Treasures are staying open longer. The owner Dav Oli travels around the world and brings traditional handmade goods to the star city.

“So, the parade brings those people in downtown, and they get to see what we have not only our business but also they can go to also businesses, especially small businesses, and see what they have,” said Oli.

Some vendors from the farmers market also stay for the festivities. Arts by Sam McCormick says it allows him to share his craft with more people.

“People come from all over just for this event. We get people from like Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina,” said McCormick. “So, it’s good exposure and people get to see some stuff made locally as well.”

Just down the street, the little gallery owner Pam Fridley says she decorates for the downtown festivities.

“People are just out enjoying the spirit of Christmas in itself and shopping and gift-giving,” said Fridley.

The gallery stays open 5 extra hours, Fridley says they get more traffic during the celebrations.

“The economic impact is huge. They come in they shop. They get their gifts wrapped. It’s an all-night event. So, it’s definitely good for business,” explained Fridley.

Oly is excited to see how people will react to his new singing bowl. And he hopes people enjoy the holiday spirit.

“So, it’s a wonderful time and plus festivals, parades, bring joys of Christmas,” added Oly. “It’s really wonderful for us and also our customers.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.