Former Radford Police Captain arrested

(WTVG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has charged a former Radford Police Captain with “one felony count of “use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children” in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-374.3.

Christopher L. Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski, Va. turned himself in on Saturday.

The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office had requested that State Police begin looking into an allegation against Caldwell in early September. The Radford City Police Department says they were made aware of this on September 4, 2022.

Caldwell was informed on September 6 and notified that he would be placed on administrative leave pending the results. He submitted his resignation within a few minutes of being placed on leave.

The Radford City Police Department says they have cooperated fully since the beginning with State Police and the special prosecutor assigned to the case and will continue to do so.

Chief Jeff Dodson released the following statement:

“The men and women of the Radford City Police Department are very disappointed to learn of the arrest of former Captain Chris Caldwell. The charge and allegations against him, if proven true in a court of law, are abhorrent and reprehensible.” “These accusations against a former employee in no way reflect the professionalism and high standards of the Radford City Police Department. All staff with the Radford City Police Department hold each other to a very high standard and know that if we break the law, we will be held accountable, and those who are willing to tarnish their badge, their oath of office, and the law enforcement code of ethics no longer deserve to wear the badge.” “The men and women of the Radford City Police Department work daily to protect and serve the members of this community, especially the most vulnerable. We will continue to serve at the highest levels and ensure that Radford continues to be a safe community for all despite the actions of a former employee.”

