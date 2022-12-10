Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Non-profit gives presents to children impacted by gun violence

Christmas of Hope
Christmas of Hope(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Spending Christmas without a loved one can be hard. That is why a non-profit set out to give those families hope.

Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer” otherwise known as FEDUP hosted a Christmas of hope on Saturday, December 12th.

A walk-through event for children who lost a parent to gun violence.

WDBJ7 spoke with Devonte Walker’s family who was killed in November 2022.

“Just to have the support and love from outside communities to help us out. For the time in need everyone get together and have some fun and show love, that just really means a lot,” said Devonte Walker’s family.

45 children were in attendance this year. Each one received a gift, food, and took pictures with Santa Claus.

“The kids are all full of emotions. You know they want their daddy back. And this gives them some hope that they do have people that still care about them and that he’s still kind of there with them in some sort of way,” said Brittany Wilson. Wilson is a friend of Jeremy Clement’s family, Clement was killed in October 2022.

Families say they are thankful to FEDUP for the support they have given them during a hard time.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Seven arrested on narcotics charges within Bedford Co.
Credit: Danville Police
Missing child located, homicide suspect arrested in Danville
First responders are searching for a missing snorkeler off South Maui after her husband told...
Snorkeler missing after apparent shark attack off Maui
Traffic alert
Franklin Co. crash along 220S cleared
A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford Co. is blocked following a rockslide Friday...
Rockslide closes portion of Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford Co.

Latest News

Former Radford Police Captain arrested
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Shop with a Cop in Bedford County
33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County
An American flag
Self-driving truck company, Kodiak, gets $50 million contract from U.S. Department of Defense