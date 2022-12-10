Non-profit gives presents to children impacted by gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Spending Christmas without a loved one can be hard. That is why a non-profit set out to give those families hope.

“Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer” otherwise known as FEDUP hosted a Christmas of hope on Saturday, December 12th.

A walk-through event for children who lost a parent to gun violence.

WDBJ7 spoke with Devonte Walker’s family who was killed in November 2022.

“Just to have the support and love from outside communities to help us out. For the time in need everyone get together and have some fun and show love, that just really means a lot,” said Devonte Walker’s family.

45 children were in attendance this year. Each one received a gift, food, and took pictures with Santa Claus.

“The kids are all full of emotions. You know they want their daddy back. And this gives them some hope that they do have people that still care about them and that he’s still kind of there with them in some sort of way,” said Brittany Wilson. Wilson is a friend of Jeremy Clement’s family, Clement was killed in October 2022.

Families say they are thankful to FEDUP for the support they have given them during a hard time.

