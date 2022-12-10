Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Republican Party of VA releases statement after imagery deemed racist appears on website

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Republican Party of Virginia has released a statement after “racist imagery” appeared on the Patrick Co. GOP website.

In the emailed statement, the Republican Party of Virginia says they were “horrified to see the racist and disgusting image.”

They say this image does not represent the Republican Party of Virginia or their values, and that they “unequivocally condemn the KKK, all white supremacist groups and all forms of racism and bigotry.”

They are conducting a thorough internal investigation to find out how this image appeared on the website.

The full statement can be read below:

“The Republican Party of Virginia was horrified to see the racist and disgusting image that appeared on the Patrick County GOP website. In no way does this image represent the Republican Party of Virginia or our values, and we unequivocally condemn the KKK, all white supremacist groups, and all forms of racism and bigotry.

The Republican Party of Virginia will remain an inclusive organization working to bring Conservative principles to all voters across the Commonwealth.

We are conducting a thorough internal investigation into how this error occurred.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Seven arrested on narcotics charges within Bedford Co.
Credit: Danville Police
Missing child located, homicide suspect arrested in Danville
First responders are searching for a missing snorkeler off South Maui after her husband told...
Snorkeler missing after apparent shark attack off Maui
Traffic alert
Franklin Co. crash along 220S cleared
A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford Co. is blocked following a rockslide Friday...
Rockslide closes portion of Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford Co.

Latest News

Third in line to the Presidency & the Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
The Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
Governor Kristi Noem wants to provide free tuition to members of the South Dakota National...
Veteran groups applaud Noem's proposed tuition benefits
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
FILE PHOTO - The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid...
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers