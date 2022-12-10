Republican Party of VA releases statement after imagery deemed racist appears on website

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Republican Party of Virginia has released a statement after “racist imagery” appeared on the Patrick Co. GOP website.

In the emailed statement, the Republican Party of Virginia says they were “horrified to see the racist and disgusting image.”

They say this image does not represent the Republican Party of Virginia or their values, and that they “unequivocally condemn the KKK, all white supremacist groups and all forms of racism and bigotry.”

They are conducting a thorough internal investigation to find out how this image appeared on the website.

The full statement can be read below:

“The Republican Party of Virginia was horrified to see the racist and disgusting image that appeared on the Patrick County GOP website. In no way does this image represent the Republican Party of Virginia or our values, and we unequivocally condemn the KKK, all white supremacist groups, and all forms of racism and bigotry.

The Republican Party of Virginia will remain an inclusive organization working to bring Conservative principles to all voters across the Commonwealth.

We are conducting a thorough internal investigation into how this error occurred.”

