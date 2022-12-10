Rockslide closes portion of Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - In Bedford County, a portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed after a rockslide Friday morning.

The slide is located between U.S. 460 and the Peaks of Otter Visitor Center.

Material fell onto the roadway, blocking traffic in both directions.

The road will remain closed from milepost 91 to 105.8 until further notice.

Clean up operations are underway and there’s no word yet on when the road might re-open.

Following is the text of an update from the Blue Ridge Parkway:

“Blue Ridge Parkway managers were notified of a rockslide near milepost 96 at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022. National Park Service crews in the area responded to the site and began an initial assessment. The motor road is currently closed from milepost 91 to milepost 105.8 until further notice. Clean up operations are underway and further assessment is needed to identify actions needed to stabilize the area.”

“The Parkway is closed to all uses in this area, including motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. The public’s cooperation with these closures helps support staff and visitor safety. Park visitors can route around the closure traveling south using VA Route 43 through Bedford, to U.S. Route 460 and access the Parkway again at milepost 105.”

‘Given the Parkway’s complex geology, topography and climate, rockslides can occur. Slides are typically more prevalent in wet or winter weather because of freeze and thaw cycles.”

