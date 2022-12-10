Self-driving truck company, Kodiak, gets $50 million contract from U.S. Department of Defense

(WDBJ) - The Army is looking to soon have a new way to be automatic.

According to Forbes, the United States Department of Defense has awarded startup company Kodiak Robotics a $50 million contract towards producing software for an offroad vehicle that can be utilized in future combat applications.

“During the 24-month contract, Kodiak will help create the guidance system as part of the DoD’s Ground Vehicle Autonomous Pathways project that’s aimed at removing humans from dangerous military operations. In addition to supplying software and sensor systems for the autonomous military prototypes, Kodiak will also work to develop a teleoperations system for the vehicles, allowing them to be guided when necessary by remote human operators. In addition to Kodiak, California-based Applied Intuition is also supplying technology for the futuristic fighting vehicles, the Defense Department said.”

Kodiak does not expect to see their company become a commercial business until 2025 at the earliest.

