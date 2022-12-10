Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Seven arrested on narcotics charges within Bedford Co.
Credit: Danville Police
Missing child located, homicide suspect arrested in Danville
First responders are searching for a missing snorkeler off South Maui after her husband told...
Snorkeler missing after apparent shark attack off Maui
Traffic alert
Franklin Co. crash along 220S cleared
A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford Co. is blocked following a rockslide Friday...
Rockslide closes portion of Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford Co.

Latest News

A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
NASA: A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’
Weekend News Bulletin 12/10/22
Weekend News Bulletin 12/10/22
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet'
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Republican Party of VA releases statement after imagery deemed racist appears on website