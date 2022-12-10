Birthdays
What’s What With the Weekend, 12/9-12/11

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Your Hometown Station is the top spot getting you out and ready for the weekend.

Featured events:

Saturday

3rd Annual Blue Ridge Christmas at Glass Hill in Goode

Salem Sports Cards, Comics, Toys and Game Show

Salem Holiday Market

- Salem Holiday Market preview on 7@four

Blacksburg YMCA Santa’s Holiday Village

Salem Red Sox Movie Night: Elf

Sunday

Salem Sports Cards, Comics, Toys and Game Show

Salem Holiday Market

- Salem Holiday Market preview on 7@four

