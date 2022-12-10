What’s What With the Weekend, 12/9-12/11
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Featured events:
Saturday
3rd Annual Blue Ridge Christmas at Glass Hill in Goode
Salem Sports Cards, Comics, Toys and Game Show
- Salem Holiday Market preview on 7@four
Blacksburg YMCA Santa’s Holiday Village
Salem Red Sox Movie Night: Elf
Sunday
Salem Sports Cards, Comics, Toys and Game Show
