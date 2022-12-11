Community comes together for the 75th Annual Rockbridge Christmas Baskets

ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of volunteers came together for the Rockbridge Christmas Baskets.

The 75th annual packing was held at the Virginia Horse Center.

Over 1,800 boxes of nutritious food were put together to service roughly 3,300 residents.

It will go to residents from Rockbridge Country, and the cities of Lexington and Buena Vista.

Elves also packed hundreds of toy bags for children in the area.

