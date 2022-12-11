Birthdays
Community comes together for the 75th Annual Rockbridge Christmas Baskets

Rockbridge Chrtistmas Baskets
Rockbridge Chrtistmas Baskets(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of volunteers came together for the Rockbridge Christmas Baskets.

The 75th annual packing was held at the Virginia Horse Center.

Over 1,800 boxes of nutritious food were put together to service roughly 3,300 residents.

It will go to residents from Rockbridge Country, and the cities of Lexington and Buena Vista.

Elves also packed hundreds of toy bags for children in the area.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

