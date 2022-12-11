Few sprinkles Sunday before sun builds in on Monday

Sprinkles on tap today; most remain dry & cloudy

Near seasonable to close out the weekend

Watching the middle of next week closely as wintry weather is possible

SUNDAY

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with light drizzle/sprinkles at times (especially for the first half of the day). High temperatures will read near seasonable this afternoon with highs reaching the 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures for our Sunday will read in the 40s and low 50s with sprinkles at times. (WDBJ7)

Overnight we will witness clearing skies with temperatures dropping near freezing in the low-mid 30s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

The sun finally makes a return! We will start off our work week dry with most sunny skies. We hold onto some sun for Tuesday as well. Afternoon highs Monday will read in the 40s and low 50s with overnight lows plummeting into the 20s/low 30s. By Tuesday highs will be a few degrees colder, but we are still dry.

Drier conditions and even some sun will be with us to start the new work week. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE POSSIBILITY FOR WINTRY WEATHER

Models differ in the outcome as we head into Wednesday... We’re trending on the active side with many models showing a powerful cold front moving across the country arriving here mid-to-late week. This will bring back colder temperatures and the chance for precipitation. If everything lines up correctly we could talk about a wintry mix for both Wednesday and Thursday.

The timing of this system is NOT definite! Right now the European and American model are not in agreement of when we can see precipitation. European at this time is much faster painting showers arriving Wednesday and lasting through parts of Thursday. The American model is delayed showing shower activity mainly on Thursday. If cold air seeps in just in time on either day we could see freezing rain/light snow mixed with rain showers. *Stay up to date as we continue to wait for more model output!*

We are tracking a complex low pressure system to bring rain and the possibility for a wintry mix next week. (WDBJ7)

COLDER CONDITIONS REMAIN

Past the strong mid-week front we will have colder air continue to set the stage. Afternoon highs will read in the 30s and low 40s with overnight lows dropping into the 20s and low 30s. Friday and Saturday we may notice some upslope flurries for areas west as this low pressure system tries to exit. Gusty, northwest winds will be with us to close out the week. Calmer conditions start to build in by next weekend.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. First episode is a recap of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with Brent Watts and a special guest who used to be an intern at WDBJ7 and is now at the National Hurricane Center!

We launched a new podcast called 'Slight Chance of Science' (WDBJ7)

